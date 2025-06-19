Death toll from Israeli attacks in Iran rises to 639 since Friday

The death toll in Iran has risen to at least 639 amid ongoing Israeli military strikes, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Thursday.

Since the attacks began in the early hours of June 13, at least 639 people have been killed and 1,329 others wounded, bringing the total number of casualties to 1,968.

HRANA's report also said at least 10 people were killed in Wednesday's attacks.

Israeli strikes continued targeting various infrastructures and facilities across 16 provinces, including Zanjan, Fars, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Alborz, East Azerbaijan, Semnan, Kermanshah, Mazandaran, Khuzestan, Ilam, Qom, Bushehr, Gilan, and Qazvin, with Tehran suffering the heaviest damage.

While the organization's figures cover the entire country, Iranian authorities have yet to specify how many of the deceased were civilians or military personnel.

Hostilities began between Israel and Iran on Friday, when Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.