President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he planned to discuss new weapons purchases for Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelensky, who is visiting Austria, would attend the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday, where he hopes to meet Trump on the sidelines of the meeting.

"One of the questions that I will discuss with President Trump during the meeting is the defence package that Ukraine is ready to buy," Zelensky told a news conference in Vienna.