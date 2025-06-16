UN nuclear watchdog holds urgent session amid Israeli attacks on Iran

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, attends the IAEA Board of Governors meeting held at the IAEA headquarters, United Nations seat, in Vienna, Austria, 16 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board of governors on Monday convened for an urgent session amid Israeli attacks on Iran, including the country's nuclear facilities.

"The meeting is convened by the Chair of the Board following a request from the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation for an urgent session of the IAEA Board of Governors on the matter related to the Israeli attacks against the Iranian nuclear facilities that are under the IAEA safeguards," the agency said in a statement.

Four critical structures at Iran's Esfahan nuclear site were damaged in Friday's Israeli airstrikes, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday.

The IAEA, posting on X, confirmed that the uranium conversion facility and the fuel plate fabrication plant were among the impacted buildings.

"As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation is expected," the agency noted, reassuring that the incident has not resulted in a radioactive leak.

Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.