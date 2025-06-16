Ukrainian president claims Russia does not want to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that, while they have done everything in their power to end the war, Russia does not want to end it.



Zelenskyy met with President Alexander Van der Bellen during his first official visit to Austria since the onset of the war in Ukraine.



Before a joint press conference, the two countries signed agreements on cooperation in an array of fields.



Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to those who died in an armed attack on a school in Graz last week, saying children and adults are killed every day in Ukraine and that they understand the pain firsthand.

"We are doing everything possible to end this war. We want reasonable steps to be taken, first and foremost, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by realistic, honest, and serious diplomacy. Due to Russia's position, this does not seem possible at the moment. The whole world supports (ending the war), but Russia does not want to end this war," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that strong and tangible sanctions should be imposed on the Moscow administration due to Russia's approach and that he discussed with Van der Bellen and Austrian Prime Minister Christian Stocker the importance of new EU sanctions against Russia.



The Ukrainian president expressed satisfaction with Austria's support for the "Bring Back the Children" initiative, which was launched with the participation of nearly 40 countries to return Ukrainian children held captive by Russia.



Zelenskyy, who will attend the G7 Leaders Summit in Canada, said he plans to discuss increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

- Austria's stance on Ukraine

Van der Bellen, for his part, explained that the Ukrainian people do not want to be subjects of Russia, and that is why they are fighting for their freedom and to determine their own destiny.

Austria has stood by Ukraine and international law since the beginning of the war, he said, adding that the Ukrainian people, who are suffering greatly due to the war, expect the international community to bring an end to this conflict.

Van der Bellen urged the Moscow administration to "end this unjust war and begin serious, honest negotiations."