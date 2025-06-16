Turkish FM Fidan discusses Israel-Iran conflict with UAE counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the phone on Monday.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran was discussed in their call, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Tensions have escalated since Friday when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.



