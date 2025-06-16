 Contact Us
News World Turkish FM Fidan discusses Israel-Iran conflict with UAE counterpart

Turkish FM Fidan discusses Israel-Iran conflict with UAE counterpart

In a crucial diplomatic outreach on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the escalating military conflict between Iran and Israel.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 16,2025
Subscribe
TURKISH FM FIDAN DISCUSSES ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT WITH UAE COUNTERPART

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the phone on Monday.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran was discussed in their call, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Tensions have escalated since Friday when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.