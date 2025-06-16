S.KOREAS PRESIDENT LEE EMBARKS ON 1ST FOREIGN TRIP TO ATTEND G7 SUMMIT IN CANADA

S.Korea's President Lee embarks on 1st foreign trip to attend G7 summit in Canada

South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and his wife, First Lady Kim Hye-gyeong, board their plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on June 16, 2025, before departing for Canada to attend the G7 summit. (AFP Photo)

South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung on Monday embarked on his first overseas trip to attend the G7 summit in Canada, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Lee is visiting Canada to attend an expanded G7 summit session as a guest and hold meetings with leaders of major economies during his three-day trip, which marks his debut on the global stage just two weeks after taking office.

"Through the occasion, President Lee aims to build rapport with global leaders and lay the groundwork for achieving tangible results on key issues, including trade," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Lee is also aiming to hold a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on the sidelines of the summit.

Ishiba has already arrived in Alberta for his first in-person G7 meeting, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

He is seeking a high-stakes, tariff-focused bilateral meeting with Trump during the two-day summit, which begins Monday in Kananaskis.

The gathering comes amid a series of global challenges, including fallout from Trump's tariff policies and rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's strikes on Iran just days ahead of the summit.

One of the early arrivals was Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who met with host Prime Minister Mark Carney before the summit began. The two leaders discussed trade, security, and critical minerals, among other topics.

"Australia and Canada know we're stronger when we work together. That's how we create opportunity and support security in the world," Albanese said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending the summit as a guest.

The G7 comprises the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, along with the EU.

This year's summit is being held in Alberta, Canada, on Monday and Tuesday, and also marks the 50th anniversary of the group's first meeting.

















