GERMANYS THE LEFT TO ORGANIZE MAJOR JULY PROTEST AGAINST WAR IN GAZA

News World Germany's The Left to organize major July protest against war in Gaza

Germany's The Left to organize major July protest against war in Gaza

Germany's hard-left party, The Left (Die Linke), announced on Monday that it will help organize a major, broad-alliance protest in late July to denounce Israel's military conduct and what it terms "war crimes in Gaza."

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2025 Subscribe

Germany's The Left is to organize a major protest against Israel's war in Gaza in late July, the hard-left party said on Monday.



"We want to help organize a broad protest in an alliance against the war crimes in Gaza," party leader Ines Schwerdtner wrote on X.



The announcement came after demonstrations in The Hague and Brussels drew thousands of people to the streets to denounce Israel's conduct in Gaza.



"The German public can no longer look away, when hundreds of thousands of people are having to flee in the Gaza Strip," Schwerdtner said in Berlin.



The protest is to be organized in coalition with a wide range of civil society organizations, including Palestinians and Jewish voices, she said.



Schwerdtner stressed that there would be no place for anti-Semitism.



"It is our responsibility to make Palestinian and Israeli voices for peace heard here," the party leader added on X.



The Left, a successor to the communist party that once governed East Germany, made a comeback in this year's parliamentary elections after years of decline, securing 8.8% of the vote.











