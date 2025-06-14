TWO AUSTRALIANS SHOT IN INDONESIAS BALI ISLAND, ONE DEAD

An Australian man was fatally shot and another Australian man injured in a shooting incident on the Indonesian island of Bali just after midnight on Saturday, local police told media.

Bali police are currently hunting for two people believed to be involved in the shooting in a villa in the Badung regency on the southern side of the tourism island, spokesperson Ariasandy said, according to news website Detik.com.

Identified only by their first names, Zivan R, 32, died at the scene, while Sanar G, 35, was seriously wounded and has been taken to intensive care at a hospital, Detik reported.

Ariasandy said witness had provided descriptions of two people who fled from the scene on two motorcycles. He said the two were heard speaking English with an Australian accent.







