Trump says Putin called 'to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday'

Donald Trump said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had "very nicely" called him Saturday to wish him a happy 79th birthday, as the US president prepares to host a grand military parade in Washington.

"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday," Trump, who has alarmed allies with a pivot towards Moscow over Ukraine, said on Truth Social, adding that the call was to "more importantly, talk about Iran."