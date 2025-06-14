Loud explosions heard again in Tehran

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the explosion sounds came from the Hakimiyeh and Tehranpars neighborhoods in eastern Tehran.

The Israeli army struck not only Natanz but also a nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichai Adraee claimed in a post on social media that Israel targeted the country's largest nuclear facility in Natanz as well as another nuclear site in Isfahan during their strikes on Iran.

Adraee alleged that the Isfahan facility was involved in the reconversion of enriched uranium used in nuclear weapons production and claimed that "uranium metal production infrastructure, enriched uranium conversion systems, and laboratories" were hit.

Isfahan Deputy Governor Akbar Salihi had previously stated that Israel conducted an airstrike on the Shahid Reisi Nuclear Facility in Isfahan on Friday evening.