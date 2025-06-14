Iranian Navy intercepts British destroyer in Indian Ocean assisting Israeli missile targeting

The Iranian Navy intercepted a British destroyer in the northern Indian Ocean meant to help guide Israeli missiles toward Iranian territory, state news agency IRNA reported Saturday.

According to a statement from the public relations office of the First Naval Zone, the destroyer was detected by Iranian intelligence systems Friday night and warned by combat drones before it could advance toward the Persian Gulf.

The vessel is said to have been forced to change course after being tracked in the Sea of Oman.

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.

The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy. Iran also launched retaliatory strikes.