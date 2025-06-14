Army says it detects another wave of missiles launched from Iran

Israel activated alerts in several areas following the detection of another wave of missiles launched from Iran, the Israeli army said Saturday.

"Alerts were activated in several areas of the country following the discovery of missiles launched from Iran into the territory of the State of Israel," the Israeli army said on X.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Home Front Command detected launches into Israel and public broadcaster Kan confirmed alerts in northern Israel following Iranian missile launches.

Warning sirens sounded across the occupied Golan Heights, Galilee, Haifa and Tiberias, according to the Fars News Agency.

The Israeli military said the air force is working to "intercept and attack wherever necessary to eliminate the threat." It urged the public to follow instructions from the Home Front Command.

In the early hours of Friday, Israel carried out large-scale attacks on Iran, targeting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel.



