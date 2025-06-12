US ambassador lynne tracy to depart Moscow post soon

The US Embassy in Moscow said Thursday that Ambassador Lynne Tracy will complete her mission in Russia "soon," as Washington and Moscow prepare for a new round of talks aimed at normalizing relations.

"Join us for a special livestream tomorrow … to bid farewell to Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who will soon be completing her mission at the U.S. Embassy in the Russian Federation," said a statement by the US diplomatic mission on Telegram.

The statement did not provide the exact date of her departure, details on a future assignment, or who will succeed her.

Tracy was sworn in as ambassador in January 2023 after being nominated by President Joe Biden. She previously served in various U.S. diplomatic posts, including in Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Her expected departure comes as both countries continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Following two rounds of consultations between the two countries, which started in February, a third round is planned to take place in the Russian capital in "the very near future," according to Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev on Tuesday.



