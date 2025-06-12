Ukraine’s top diplomat holds talks with European, UK officials in Rome

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (R) meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (L) on the occasion of the 'Weimar Plus' ministerial meeting at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, 12 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday held a series of high-level talks with European and UK officials in Rome, seeking further sanctions against Russia and greater support for Ukraine's peace efforts and reconstruction.

Sybiha participated in the Weimar+ meeting hosted by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, which also included representatives from France, Germany, Spain, Poland, the UK, EU, and NATO.

"We discussed steps to ramp up pressure on Moscow to achieve a full ceasefire and end the killing," Sybiha said, urging "ruining sanctions" on Russia's energy and banking sectors and a $30 oil price cap.

Talks also addressed preparations for the upcoming G7, EU, and NATO summits, as well as the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome next month.

During a separate meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for a full ceasefire, claiming that Russia "continues to stall peace efforts and escalate terror against civilians."

They also coordinated steps to return forcibly deported Ukrainian children and strengthen EU sanctions.

In discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Sybiha welcomed Berlin's role as Europe's largest military assistance provider and agreed to coordinate further air defense support and joint actions "to increase pressure on Russia."

Sybiha also met UK State Minister Stephen Doughty to discuss deepening the bilateral strategic partnership and enhancing joint diplomatic efforts to achieve a "just and lasting peace."

"We are grateful to the UK's unwavering support and leadership in strengthening Ukraine and our common security," Sybiha said.