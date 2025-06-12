No country can afford to fall behind in tech development, says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday warned that no country can afford to fall behind in technological development when it comes to national security, citing Ukraine's use of low-cost drones to strike Russian strategic bombers.

Speaking at the Global Security Forum about Ukraine's recent "Spiderweb" operation, Zelensky said inexpensive drones were used to strike Russian strategic bombers at distant military airfields—a move he called "completely legitimate."

"It clearly shows how the technologies of war are changing. Ten years ago, such a strike would have been unimaginable. Today, we can't even imagine what kind of strikes a country might be able to carry out 10 years from now," Zelensky said.

"No country can afford to stay behind in technological development when it comes to security," he stressed.

Zelensky urged European countries to increase drone production and financing, saying Ukraine plans to expand its own production by 40% in the near future. "Our factories have the capacity—what we lack is financing," he said.

He praised Czechia's initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine, calling it an example of how "united efforts can really make a difference in modern warfare."

As for sanctions, Zelensky urged European nations to step up economic pressure on Moscow, particularly targeting Russia's oil revenues.

"If Russian oil sells for no more than $30 a barrel, suddenly Moscow will start sounding peaceful," he said, adding that all loopholes that help fund the Russian federal budget must be closed.

Zelensky further emphasized that respect for human life should be treated as a core security principle and called for stronger political support for Ukraine, Moldova, and Balkan nations in their efforts to join the EU and NATO.

"Only through real unity we can set the security conditions for our neighbors—conditions that make them safe for us and force them to act in ways that do not threaten anyone, including themselves," he said.