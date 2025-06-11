US official confirms evacuation of diplomatic staff from Iraq after Iran threats

The US is evacuating diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, a State Department official confirmed to Anadolu Wednesday.

"President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies," the official told Anadolu in a statement. "Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce our Mission in Iraq."

The extent of the evacuation, including whether it includes all US diplomatic staff, remains unclear.

The drawdown comes three days after Trump convened a meeting of his national security team at Camp David, a site in rural Maryland that gives him far more privacy to conduct sensitive meetings than the White House.

Details of what was discussed remain sparse, but US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the sit-down including meetings with senior military brass.

The Axios news website separately cited anonymous Israeli officials as saying that the Israeli military "has been on extremely high alert in recent days for possible escalation with Iran."

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's defense minister threatened to target US bases in the region if conflict breaks out between the two countries over Tehran's nuclear program.

"If war is imposed on Iran, the US would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do," Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting in Tehran.

He warned that all US bases in the region are within the reach of Iranian missiles. Iran will "target them in their host countries without hesitation," the defense minister said.

Nasirzadeh said that Iran has made "significant progress" in its defense capabilities and that its operational forces are "fully equipped" and prepared for any potential conflict.

The Iranian minister's threat came a day after Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), testified before Congress, saying he presented a "range of options" to Trump to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In response to a question from House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers about whether CENTCOM is prepared to use force if Iran continues its nuclear activities, Kurilla said yes.

Amid the volatility, Kurilla's Thursday appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee was postponed.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. The main sticking point remains Iran's uranium enrichment program.

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the program is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.

The sixth round of nuclear talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat.

Trump, who has previously advocated for a military response if diplomacy fails, said on Wednesday he was less confident that Iran would agree to stop uranium enrichment.