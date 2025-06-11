News World US allows military families to leave Middle East amid tensions

The US military has authorized the voluntary departure of soldiers' family members from locations across the Middle East, citing increased security concerns in the region.

Published June 12,2025

The measure is intended to protect military families during a period of rising tensions in the Middle East, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, citing US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.



The US military maintains a presence in the region in Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.



The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US military operations in the region, is closely monitoring developments and remains in full coordination with the State Department, as well as allied and partner nations.



Officials underscored the military's continued state of readiness to respond to global missions.



In Iraq, a senior Iraqi government official has clarified that the evacuation of some non-essential staff from the US embassy in Baghdad is part of broader regional measures related to the US presence in the Middle East, and not due to specific security concerns within the country.



Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the official said the move should not be interpreted as a response to local threats.



"These steps are linked to procedures concerning US diplomatic presence across several countries in the region, and are not specific to Iraq," the source explained, adding that Iraqi authorities have not observed any security indicators that would justify such an evacuation.



The official reaffirmed that Iraq continues to experience improving internal stability.



"Diplomatic missions are active and fully operational across Iraq - not just in the capital, Baghdad," he said.











