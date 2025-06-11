Ukraine says 3 killed, nearly 60 injured in Russian

Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least three people were killed and 60 others injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv.

"In the city of Kharkiv, two people died, 60 people were injured, including nine children aged 2 to 15," Governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a statement on Telegram, later reporting that one of those injured died from their wounds.

Indicating that the attacks targeted Kharkiv's Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, Synyehubov claimed 15 drones were launched by Russia.

Synyehubov said nine apartment buildings, as well as three private houses, 13 cars and a factory, were also damaged in the attack.

Separately, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack took place between 00.31 to 00.40 local time (2131GMT to 2140GMT), with emergency services and volunteers working to help alleviate the situation.

Ukraine's Air Force later claimed on Telegram that its air defenses intercepted 49 of 85 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border, has been regularly targeted by airstrikes in the ongoing war.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on Ukraine's claims.



