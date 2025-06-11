Trump to watch 'Les Miserables', tale of revolt and oppression

It's a tale of revolutionary fervor, featuring street protesters manning the barricades against a repressive leader. And watching from the audience will be US President Donald Trump.

Trump's appearance at the opening night of the hit musical "Les Miserables" at the renowned Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday night could hardly be more politically charged.

The Republican recently orchestrated a conservative takeover of the famed arts venue, reportedly prompting some "Les Mis" cast members to boycott the show.

But the performance of the show, set against the backdrop of revolutionary 19th century France, also comes as the United States itself faces fresh turbulence.

Trump, who will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance at the premiere, has recently sent in troops to deal with protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

California officials accuse him of "dictatorial" behavior and of manufacturing a confrontation by deploying thousands of National Guard troops and US Marines. Trump says he will "liberate" Los Angeles from an "invasion" of migrants.

"I think the irony is probably lost on him," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media, told AFP.

The social injustice portrayed in Victor Hugo's 1862 novel -- coupled with songs such as "Do You Hear the People Sing?" and "I Dreamed a Dream" -- has long resonated with audiences around the world.

But billionaire Trump, who had announced his decision to attend "Les Miserables" before the Los Angeles protests erupted, says he too has long been a fan.

The 78-year-old has played songs from the show at his rallies and political events. "I love the songs, I love the play," Trump told Fox News Digital last week.

- Trump takeover -

His attendance is yet another show of strength after installing himself as chairman of the center and replacing the entire board with loyalists in February as part of his administration's war on what it views as the liberal opposition.

Loge said Trump's presence there was part of a broader focus on image-making by the reality TV star-turned-president. "Les Mis is a great spectacle. And it sounds smart. It's not just a show, it sounds like it stands for something."

Trump's takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center faced opposition in some quarters. A historically bipartisan-supported institution, it has never been led by a US president before.

Another hit show, "Hamilton," canceled its run there in response. Trump responded by saying he had "never liked" the rap musical, which is about the birth of the United States and its first treasury secretary.

Several key figures, including TV producer Shonda Rhimes who created the show "Grey's Anatomy" and musician Ben Folds, resigned from their leadership positions.

And the Vances -- Usha Vance is one of the new board members -- were booed by the Kennedy Center audience at a performance of the National Symphony Orchestra in March.

Trump toured the center days afterwards, notably addressing the media from high up in a red velvet-lined presidential box, and accusing its previous bosses of letting it fall into debt and disrepair.

The Kennedy Center is a major performing arts venue in the United States, a living monument to the late John F. Kennedy that opened in 1971 and that has long enjoyed bipartisan support.

Its diverse programming includes a prestigious annual arts gala. Trump did not attend during his first term as president but it's unclear whether he will do so now.

Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Center comes amid a broader assault on what he deems "woke" programming at cultural institutions, including the famed Smithsonian museums, as well as universities.









