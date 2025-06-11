Pew Research: Muslims lead global population growth

The Pew Research Center published the report after analyzing data from over 2,700 sources, including censuses, registrations, and surveys conducted over more than 10 years, as well as responses from participants in 201 countries regarding their religious affiliation. According to the report, the global Muslim population share rose from 23.9% in 2010 to 25.6% in 2020, while the Christian population share declined from 30.6% to 28.8%. The report also noted that the decline in Christian population was most pronounced in Europe and the Americas.

The report states that Muslims are predominantly concentrated in regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa. It highlights that the Muslim population grew by 52.3% in North America, 33.8% in Sub-Saharan Africa, and 23.9% in the Middle East and North Africa.

In an earlier report published by Pew Research in 2017, Islam was identified as the fastest-growing religion in the world, with projections suggesting that by 2075, Islam could become the largest religion globally.