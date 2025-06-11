Iran warns of 'strong response' as IAEA board mulls resolution in Vienna meeting

As the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meets in Vienna, Iran has issued a stark warning to European powers against the potential censure resolution.

In a post on X on Wednesday, ahead of a likely vote on a resolution accusing Tehran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear safeguards obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called it "another major strategic mistake by the E3."

He said the three European signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — have "utterly failed" to uphold their own commitments under the deal.

"The E3 have had seven years to implement their JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) commitments. They have utterly failed, either by design or ineptitude," Araghchi wrote.

"Instead of displaying remorse or a desire to facilitate diplomacy, the E3 is today promoting confrontation through the absurd demand that Iran must be punished for exercising its right under the JCPOA to respond to non-performance by counterparts."

Iran's top diplomat hastened to add that the potential resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting will "compel Iran to react strongly."

The IAEA Board is holding a five-day meeting in Vienna, which started on Monday, with Iran's nuclear program once again taking center stage.

The resolution, being pushed by the E3 and backed by the US, comes amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington under the mediation of Oman.

The next round of talks is scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, but speculation is rife that the talks could be derailed by the possible resolution at the IAEA Board meeting.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, in remarks on Wednesday said the country is prepared to take "immediate technical measures" should the resolution is passed.

"The necessary decisions have already been made within the state structure," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by state media.

"These measures will be implemented immediately, and the nuclear program will continue with effective and forward-moving steps."

Gharibabadi also rejected the threat of reimposing UN sanctions through the JCPOA's "snapback mechanism," arguing that the deal no longer exists in practice and that Western parties have forfeited any legal standing due to their non-compliance.

Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, also reinforced that position in remarks delivered at the Vienna meeting on Wednesday.

He cited the E3's "failure" to remove sanctions by the JCPOA's Transition Day — October 18, 2023 — as a breach of their obligations, warning of "forceful response" if the UN Security Council sanctions are revived.

"Iran's options will be decisive," Najafi noted. "The United States and the three European states will bear all the responsibility."

Behrouz Kamalvandi, deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in remarks earlier this week on state TV said Iran may scale back its cooperation with the IAEA if Western pressure continues.