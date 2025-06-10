US Muslims designate lawmaker Randy Fine 'anti-Muslim extremist'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Tuesday designated US lawmaker Randy Fine an "anti-Muslim extremist," citing what it called "a pattern of violent, dehumanizing rhetoric toward Muslims and Palestinians."

"From advocating for the use of nuclear weapons on Gaza to referring to threatening violence against Muslim members of Congress, Fine's remarks reflect an alarming embrace of hate speech from a sitting member of Congress," CAIR wrote in a post on X.

The group urged congressional leadership to condemn Fine's rhetoric, and demanded to "initiate formal censure, and remove him from all committee assignments."

"Silence in the face of such extremism is complicity," CAIR added.

Fine, a Republican member of Congress for Florida, often shares social media posts bolstering Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip and civilian deaths.

He recently argued on X that "it is time for all 'Palestinian' organizations to be federally-designated terror organizations, including CAIR and 'Students for Justice in Palestine'. "