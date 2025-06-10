MUSLIM ADVOCACY GROUP SAYS CANADAS JOINT DECISION TO SANCTION FAR-RIGHT ISRAELI MINISTERS A HISTORIC MOVE

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) on Tuesday welcomed Canada's decision to impose sanctions and other measures against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers "for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

"This is a historic move that comes from a direct result of tireless advocacy from communities across Canada," NCCM spokesperson Reem Sheet told Anadolu.

Canada, along with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the UK, imposed sanctions on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's national security and finance ministers, respectively, for inciting "extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights."

"For months, NCCM, alongside our partners and thousands of Canadians, has been calling for action against those who have openly called for genocide in Gaza," Sheet said, emphasizing that the sanctions are "not just symbolic but a clear recognition that their actions and rhetoric have no place in a rules-based international order."

"This marks an important shift in tone from Ottawa. We think that Prime Minister (Mark) Carney was right to make this decision."

Describing the sanctions as "an important first step," the NCCM urged the "need to do more."

"If Canada is serious about upholding international law and human rights, we need to see a comprehensive response," she said, calling for "recognizing Palestinian statehood, a full two-way weapons embargo, and rescuing Canadian Gazans who are desperately trying to reunite with their family members in Canada."

Asked whether Canada's alignment with those of countries like the UK and Australia is a sign of coordinated international accountability, she said: "Canada joining countries like the UK in sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers signals that the world is finally beginning to wake up to the reality of what's unfolding in Gaza."

"If Canada wants to be part of a truly accountable international community, we need to keep working with international partners to stand up for human rights," Sheet said.

The NCCM official also called for the banning of "hate groups like the Jewish Defence League (JDL), listing Otzma Yehudit as a terrorist entity," and urged acknowledging "the rights of Palestinians to live in freedom and dignity."

In an official statement, the Muslim advocacy group said the move is "an overdue but critical step in holding officials accountable for their roles in enabling and justifying atrocities and violations of international law in Gaza and the West Bank."

NCCM head Stephen Brown also, in the statement, noted that "these sanctions send a clear message: war crimes will not be tolerated."

"People like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have not only led acts of hatred and violence but also openly called for genocide," Brown said, pledging to continue to "push for consistent and principled Canadian foreign policy and justice."

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.