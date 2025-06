Trump's US travel ban goes into effect against citizens of 12 nations

President Donald Trump's sweeping new travel ban came into effect early Monday, immediately after midnight, barring citizens from a dozen nations from entering the United States and reviving a divisive measure from his first term.

The move targets nationals of Afghanistan, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, according to the White House.