Annual Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi city of Mecca draws to a close

On Monday, the Hajj pilgrimage officially ended, reportedly without any major incidents, despite some fatalities among participants. Over 1.6 million Muslims worldwide gathered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for this year's annual pilgrimage.

The event was successful and passed without major incidents, said Prince Saud bin Mishaal, vice chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, adding that it had been free of health or service-related incidents.



There were nonetheless reports of deaths from Iran's IRNA state news agency, which said 13 Iranian pilgrims had died in temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius.



Last year, more than 1,300 died in temperatures that reached up to 50 degrees.



This year, the Saudi authorities took measures to avoid a repeat of the disaster, taking stricter measures against pilgrims without an official permit, who have in the past received less care.



The Hajj, which moves with the lunar calendar, will take place in cooler months over the years ahead, the Saudi weather service said. It will be 25 years before it is again held in the hottest summer months.



The large crowds present the authorities with problems every year. On Sunday, more than 100,000 people were entering the Great Mosque of Mecca every hour, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.



Performing the pilgrimage to Mecca once in a lifetime is one of the five religious duties for Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so.



