Zelensky accuses Russia of playing 'dirty, political' game over POW swap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of playing a "dirty, political" game over a planned prisoner swap, after the two sides accused each other of delaying and thwarting an exchange agreed at peace talks in Istanbul.

"The Russian side, as usual, is trying to play a dirty, political, information game," Zelensky said in his evening address, adding that if Russia fails to comply with the deal to release more than 1,000 captured soldiers, it "will cast great doubt" on diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war.









