ZELENSKY SAYS PUTIN DOESNT WANT PEACE BUT UKRAINES TOTAL DEFEAT

Zelensky says Putin doesn't want peace but Ukraine's 'total defeat'

Zelensky told ABC News Sunday that Putin wants "total defeat" of Ukraine, not a ceasefire. The Ukrainian President urged "hard pressure" from the U.S. and Europe to compel Putin to back down, intensifying calls for stronger Western action in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in a ceasefire, but instead wants the "total defeat" of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US broadcaster ABC News on Sunday.



Only "hard pressure" from the United States and Europe could force Putin to back down, he said.



"Then they will stop the war," he said.



During the interview Zelensky stressed the importance of US backing, while also delicately trying to explain that US President Donald Trump's earlier comment to the broadcaster that he thinks Putin wants peace is not accurate.



"With all due respect to President Trump, of course - I think it's just his personal opinion," Zelensky said. "I feel strongly that Putin does not want to finish this war. Inside his mind, it's impossible to end this war without total defeat of Ukraine."



"Trust me, we understand the Russians much better, the mentality of the Russians, than the Americans understand the mentality of Russians. We are neighbours for ages," Zelensky said.



But the Ukrainian leader was careful not to irk Trump, noting that his relationship with the US president - after a disastrous meeting in the Oval Office earlier this year - had improved, especially since their one-on-one at the Vatican in April, on the sidelines of pope Francis' funeral.



"Fifteen minutes in Vatican, tête-à-tête, one-to-one ... did more to establish trust than the meeting with many people present in the Oval Office," he said, adding that he "wants to believe that we have normal, equal professional relationship" with the US.













