Kyiv: POW exchange with Russia to take place 'next week'

Ukraine said Sunday that a planned exchange of captured soldiers would start "next week", after both sides accused each other of trying to thwart and delay the swap.

"The start of repatriation activities based on the results of the negotiations in Istanbul is scheduled for next week," Kyrylo Budanov -- the head of Ukraine's defence intelligence -- said on social media.

Ukraine and Russia on June 2 agreed to a fresh exchange of POWs. They also agreed to take back the bodies of killed soldiers.