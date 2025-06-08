European Council president tries to manipulate member countries: Israel

Israel on Saturday claimed that European Council President Antonio Costa's remarks on reviewing the EU-Israel Association Agreement constitute an attempt to manipulate EU member states.

The Foreign Ministry alleged on X that Costa's comments revealed the true motivations behind the EU's recent actions. "The EU's intention to base its review on Hamas propaganda—being spread in the media—is a farce. It is a blatant attempt to manipulate member states into turning against Israel and pressuring it during the most difficult war in its history, while fighting in a multi front war against those who are trying to eliminate it," it said, citing Costa's remarks highlighting Israel's violations and alleged crimes against humanity.

The statement claimed that the outcome of the EU's review of the Association Agreement had already been predetermined.

Despite international acknowledgment that Israel has violated ceasefire agreements and rejected steps toward a permanent truce in the Gaza Strip, the ministry insisted that Hamas is responsible for prolonging the war and encouraged pressure be placed on the group.

Costa indicated that the EU could sanction Israel in response to attacks on Gaza, as part of the review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Costa described the situation in Gaza as unacceptable and stated that the EU is assessing whether Israel is complying with its obligations under international law, according to a report by Politico.

"Watching your televisions and reading your newspapers, I think it's not difficult to anticipate what is the conclusion that they obtain," Costa stated.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp sent a letter to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, in which he stated that the "humanitarian blockade" in Gaza violates international humanitarian law, and breaches Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs relations and trade between the two parties.

Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Sweden and France have also openly expressed support for the proposal.

Kallas subsequently announced that the EU will review the Association Agreement, which grants Israel certain trade privileges.





