Thousands protest in Tel Aviv for release of Gaza hostages

Thousands of people demonstrated Saturday night in Tel Aviv to demand the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire after 20 months of war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The crowd gathered at the so-called Hostages Square chanting "The people choose the hostages!" and demanding "a comprehensive deal" for their return, according to a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Noam Katz, the daughter of hostage Lior Rudaeff, who has been declared dead but whose body is still in the Gaza Strip, called for an immediate halt to the fighting.

"Do not send more soldiers to risk their lives to bring back our fathers. Bring them back through an agreement. Stop the war!" she declared to the crowd at the square, the Families Forum said.

On Friday, the Israeli army announced the death of four soldiers in the Gaza Strip and said it lacked 10,000 troops to meet its needs in the Palestinian territory.

Negotiations aimed at ending the fighting, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States have remained unsuccessful so far.

Tal Kupershtein, father of Bar Kupershtein, who was abducted at the age of 21, demanded that his son "come home now!"

"I call on the prime minister to accept an agreement for the return of all the hostages."

Of the 251 people abducted on October 7, 2023, 55 are still held in the Gaza Strip, at least 31 of whom are dead, according to Israeli authorities.









