In show of solidarity, French President Macron to visit Greenland

Amid open US designs to acquire Greenland, France's president is set to visit the island in a show of European solidarity.

France's Emmanuel Macron, along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country Greenland is part of, will visit the autonomous territory on June 15, said a statement by Frederiksen's office on Saturday.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the head of Greenland's parliament, will talk with Macron and Frederiksen about security in the North Atlantic along with topics such as economic development, climate change, and energy.

"It has been encouraging to experience the great international support for Greenland and the Kingdom in the difficult foreign policy situation in recent months," said Frederiksen in the statement, praising Macron's visit as "yet another concrete testament to European unity."

- Interest spurned

Since returning to Oval Office in January, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland despite Denmark's firm rejections.

Greenland has been part of Denmark since the 18th century and was granted home rule in 1979.

Situated between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, it is rich in minerals and strategically located.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory. A January survey found an overwhelming 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US.

In March, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged European countries to stand with the territory to help make clear that it "is not and will never be for sale," adding: "Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people, and that will never change."