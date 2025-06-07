Thai army to take control of border checkpoints with Cambodia

Thailand said on Saturday that the opening and closing of checkpoints along the Cambodian border will be controlled by Bangkok.

Cambodia has also increased its military presence and equipment along the border, according to a statement from the army cited by the Bangkok Post.

Tensions between two Southeast Asian countries rose when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged brief gunfire on May 28 near their border.

At least one Cambodian soldier was killed during the 10-minute incident in the disputed area that spans Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

The two sides, however, gave conflicting statements on who initiated the gunfire.

In a separate statement, Thai Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Saturday that Thailand will strengthen its defense, according to the media outlet.

Phumtham said the government rejects "the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)" over the disputed territory and "remains committed to bilateral negotiations under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding."

Earlier on Monday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced at the country's first joint session of parliament that the border dispute with Thailand would be taken to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The area between Cambodia's Choam Ksan district and Thailand's Chong Bok border pass is not clearly defined, and the two Southeast Asian neighbors have overlapping claims to the territory.





