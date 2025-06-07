Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel continues genocidal attacks on Gaza on 2nd day of Eid al-Adha

Nearly 50 Palestinians were killed and around 100 more injured on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Israeli forces' airstrikes and gunfire in several areas of the Gaza Strip that began early Saturday morning, according to Palestinian sources.

Medical sources told Anadolu that at least 15 Palestinians, including six children, were killed and over 50 others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a residential home with two missiles in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

Rescue teams on the ground fear that the death toll will rise to more than 30, as many people are still missing and possibly trapped under the rubble.

Twelve people, including four members of a single family, were killed and over 40 others wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Seven more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house sheltering displaced people west of Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were killed when Israeli artillery targeted a group of civilians in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood of northern Gaza.

Three others were killed in an airstrike targeting a civilian gathering in the Abu Shrekh area, west of Jabalia refugee camp.

Another three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in a separate strike on a house near the Al-Mujayda station in the same area.

Separately, six Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution center west of Rafah. Several others were injured.

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to access humanitarian aid since May 27 has risen to 115, with more than 580 wounded and nine still missing, according to a tally by Anadolu based on Palestinian sources.

On Friday, the first day of Eid al-Adha alone, 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

This is the fourth Eid for Gazans since Israel launched a genocidal war, which has killed nearly 54,800 Palestinians, created famine conditions, and rendered the enclave uninhabitable.