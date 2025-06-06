US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s effort to bar visas for Harvard students

A US federal judge temporarily halted on Thursday President Donald Trump's attempt to block visas for foreign students planning to attend Harvard, following a legal challenge filed by the university.

District Court Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the implementation, enforcement, or effect of the presidential proclamation issued by Trump on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Earlier on Thursday, Harvard amended its lawsuit against the Trump administration to contest the president's proclamation issued the day before, which sought to deny visas to foreign students wishing to study at the university, marking his latest move against the institution.

Trump's Wednesday proclamation targeted Harvard, following the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) late-May attempt to limit Harvard's enrollment of foreign students by revoking its certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which Judge Burroughs temporarily blocked.

On Thursday, Burroughs extended the restraining order in that case until June 20, or until a preliminary injunction is issued.

In granting the restraining order against the implementation of Trump's proclamation and the DHS action, Burroughs stated that she is acting "to preserve the status quo pending a hearing."

Trump's proclamation targets not only incoming students but also calls for the State Department to review current foreign students at Harvard holding F, M, or J visas to decide if their visas should be revoked.

Harvard stated in its amended complaint that both Wednesday's proclamation and the earlier DHS attempt to revoke its enrollment certification violate its First Amendment rights.





