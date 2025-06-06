RUSSIA SAYS ITS READY TO RETURN OR USE US NUCLEAR FUEL AT ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT IN UKRAINE

Russia says it's ready to return or use US nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine

Russia is ready to use U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel currently stored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, or to fully remove it and return it to the U.S., a Russian nuclear official said on Friday.

Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) might act as a mediator to resolve the issue.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, in televised comments after meeting Likhachev, said the U.N. agency was ready to play a mediating role.









