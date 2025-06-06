RUSSIA SAYS ITS READY TO RETURN OR USE US NUCLEAR FUEL AT ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT IN UKRAINE

 Contact Us
On Friday, a senior Russian nuclear official confirmed Russia's readiness to manage U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Published June 06,2025
Russia is ready to use U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel currently stored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, or to fully remove it and return it to the U.S., a Russian nuclear official said on Friday.

Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) might act as a mediator to resolve the issue.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, in televised comments after meeting Likhachev, said the U.N. agency was ready to play a mediating role.