Bangladesh's elections to be held in first half of April 2026: PM Yunus

Bangladesh's national elections will be held in the first half of April 2026, the country's de facto prime minister, Muhammad Yunus, said on Friday.

"The Election Commission will provide you with a detailed roadmap for the elections at an appropriate time," said Nobel peace laureate Yunus, who took over as interim head of the South Asian nation of 173 million last August after a student-led uprising forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.