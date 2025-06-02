News World UN General Assembly to elect ex-German minister Baerbock as president

Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to be elected UN General Assembly President on Monday.

DPA WORLD Published June 02,2025

The UN General Assembly is set to elect former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock as the president of the largest UN body on Monday.



Baerbock is running unopposed for the one-year top position, which is primarily of ceremonial significance and should not be confused with the role of UN Secretary General António Guterres.



The election in the plenary session before 193 UN member countries is considered a formality.



The official inauguration of the Green Party politician is due to take place on September 9, shortly before the general debate of the UN General Assembly with state guests from around the world.











