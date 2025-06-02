Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Vilnius call on Lithuania to sanction Israel

Dozens of pro-Palestinian activists rallied in central Vilnius on Monday, urging the Lithuanian government to impose targeted sanctions on Israel over its ongoing military offensive in Gaza. Marching with Palestinian flags and protest signs, demonstrators condemned what they described as a humanitarian catastrophe and accused Israel of committing genocide. Organized by The Young Left and Palestina.lt, the protest called on Lithuania to adopt a principled stance in response to alleged violations of international law.

Marching along Gedimino Avenue, protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners, reading: "This is not a war, this is genocide," "Sanctions for Israel," and "Children are not terrorists, hospitals are not battlefields," LRT news reported.



The demonstration comes amid Israel's continued blockade and bombardment of Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands and drawn international legal scrutiny, including charges of war crimes and genocide.