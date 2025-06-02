Germany, US agree to maintain pressure on Russia for Ukraine peace

Germany and the US on Monday stressed the need to uphold pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, as German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met US Senator Lindsey Graham in Berlin.

"Lindsey Graham and I agree: Europe and the #USA must keep up the pressure on Putin," Wadephul said on X.

"The #EU will impose further sanctions. #Putin must finally agree to an immediate unconditional ceasefire and come to the negotiating table."

Ukraine and Russia are already holding peace talks, with the second round held in Istanbul on Monday. Türkiye has also offered to hold a leaders' summit.

Russia, however, has so far refused a ceasefire in Ukraine, where it continues its war since February 2022. US President Donald Trump has sought to end the war through diplomacy since his inauguration in January.

Meanwhile, the EU is preparing its 18th package of sanctions targeting Russia's energy revenues, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin would increase pressure on Russia to engage in peace talks with Ukraine, warning of further sanctions if Moscow continues to refuse negotiations.

"We will continue to increase the pressure on Russia. We are doing this to weaken Moscow's war machine. But we are also doing this to open the way for negotiations," Merz told press briefing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.