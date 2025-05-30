Top Ukrainian diplomat says Kyiv ready for lasting ceasefire, urges Russia to respond

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Friday that Ukraine is ready to enter a durable ceasefire and pursue diplomacy, urging Russia to accept an unconditional halt to hostilities.

His remarks came after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv.

"Ukraine is ready to cease fire for a durable period of time in order to stop the killing and make diplomacy effective. Russia must agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire as well," Sybiha said in a statement on X, thanking Türkiye for its role in facilitating peace efforts.

He emphasized that without Russia's genuine commitment to peace, international pressure must increase. "As long as Moscow continues to reject ceasefire and meaningful peace efforts, the international pressure on it must continue to mount," he added.

Sybiha also praised Türkiye's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and the return of Crimea, stating: "We thank Türkiye for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the rights of the Crimean Tatar people."

He noted that he was briefed by Fidan on his recent visit to Moscow and described Ukrainian-Turkish relations as a "strategic partnership" that strengthens regional security in the Black Sea.

Fidan's visit follows increased diplomatic activity ahead of a second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks set for next week in Istanbul.





