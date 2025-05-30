ISRAEL STRIKES STORAGE FACILITIES IN SYRIAS LATAKIA

The Israeli army on Friday said it carried out airstrikes in Latakia, northwestern Syria, targeting "storage facilities" containing "coastal missiles."

An Israeli military statement late Friday said it "targeted components of surface-to-air missiles and weapon storage facilities containing coastal missiles," claiming they "posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation."

Israel has attacked sites in Syria multiple times since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al-Assad in December.

The bombing somewhat subsided in recent weeks, and according to Israeli media the latest attack was the first since May 3.

Israel also occupies the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967.

Syrian authorities have yet to comment on the latest Israeli airstrikes.