Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed ties, energy and regional stability with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, according to a statement from Carney's office.

"The leaders discussed energy security and deepening bilateral trade. They agreed on the imperative of a sustainable peace in the Middle East," it said.

Carney and bin Salman "agreed to remain in close contact," it added.

The conversation marks one of Carney's first diplomatic engagements as prime minister.