Bangladesh, Japan to deepen strategic ties with labor, defense deals

Interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday reaffirmed a deepening strategic partnership during talks in Tokyo, signing new agreements on defense cooperation, labor recruitment and development support.

Japan pledged $1.063 billion in budget assistance, railway upgrades and grants to Bangladesh, while also confirming the transfer of five patrol boats to the Navy under its Official Security Assistance program, Yunus' press team said.

The two leaders expressed hope for the early finalization of a defense equipment and technology transfer deal.

As part of economic cooperation, Japan's government and private sector committed to hiring at least 100,000 Bangladeshi workers over the next five years, under a new memorandum of understanding signed Thursday.

Yunus is in Tokyo for a four-day visit, including participation in the 30th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia. His delegation also discussed Japanese investment in major infrastructure, including a deep seaport and projects under the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative.

The two countries also affirmed their joint position on the Rohingya refugee crisis, stressing the need for a "sustainable, safe, voluntary and dignified" repatriation of displaced Rohingya to Myanmar.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.3 million Rohingya in its southeastern Cox's Bazar region, most of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in August 2017.





