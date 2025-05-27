Malaysia hosts inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China summit

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and China held their inaugural trilateral summit in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Malaysia, as the rotating chair of the ASEAN, hosted the summit after the regional bloc's two-day summit in the capital.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim representing ASEAN and officials from GCC including Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa; and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah are attending the summit, according to Malaysia's state-run Bernama news agency.

Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and UAE Supreme Council Member and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi are also attending the meeting.





