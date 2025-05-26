News World Pro-Palestine protesters occupy German newspaper building

Pro-Palestine protesters temporarily blocked the entrance of a leading German newspaper on Monday. The group chanted "Stop the murder, stop the war, stop the Gaza genocide" and "Free Palestine," highlighting their demands.

Police said 20 protesters occupied the entrance to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) building in Frankfurt to demonstrate against the war in Gaza.



All participants in the sit-in were gradually removed by police, according to a dpa reporter at the scene.



The group chanted slogans such as "Stop the murder, stop the war, stop the Gaza genocide" and "Free Palestine."



Petra Hoffmann, an FAZ spokeswoman, said the protesters demanded that a pro-Palestinian statement be published in the newspaper, which is one of Germany's most important dailies.



"We are not responding to this demand," she said, adding that editorial operations were not affected by the protest.



The protesters were members of the Palestine Action Alliance Frankfurt, a spokesman for the group said.



"We are here today because the genocide in Palestine has been going on for a year and a half," he said.



The group accuses the German media and FAZ of being complicit by publishing military reports from Israel and by not referring to a "genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli government has rejected the allegation that it is carrying out a genocide in the Gaza Strip, insisting the conflict is directed against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



South Africa has brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing it of genocide. A decision is still pending.











