King Charles visits Canada to deliver throne speech

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, visits Canada House, Trafalgar Square, to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925, in London, Britain May 20, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Canada is preparing to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a royal visit on Monday, with the King set to deliver the speech from the throne in parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement ahead of their arrival, saying: "The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown-one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values. A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people."

Charles' speech in the Senate will mark the first time in nearly 70 years that a Canadian monarch opens parliament.

"This historic honour matches the weight of our times. It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify," said Carney.

Describing modern Canada as "a bold, ambitious, and innovative country that is bilingual, committed to reconciliation, and truly multicultural," he said the throne speech will outline the government's plan to act quickly on key priorities.

"To that end, the Speech from the Throne will outline the government's ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe," he said.

Canada is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and a former British colony. King Charles is the nominal head of state of Canada.

To date, Charles has been silent about the repeated chirping by US President Donald Trump claiming to make Canada the "51st state."