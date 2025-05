News World Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem

Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem

On Monday, witnesses told Anadolu that hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forcibly entered Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published May 26,2025 Subscribe

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Monday, witnesses told Anadolu Agency. The mass entry, occurring as Israel marks its occupation of East Jerusalem, highlights persistent tensions at the holy site and raises concerns over Israeli settler activity in occupied East Jerusalem.