Israeli airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens

An Israeli airstrike at dawn Monday on a school in Gaza City's al-Daraj neighborhood has killed at least 25 people and wounded many more, according to Palestinian media reports.

The strike targeted Fahmi al-Jarjawi School, where families had been seeking refuge from ongoing Israeli bombardments, said Al-Aqsa TV and other local sources, describing the incident as a "massacre."

A fire swept through the tents following the bombing.

Eyewitness videos circulated online showing burned bodies, many of them children, and others crying out as flames consumed their surroundings.

"Charred corpses and the screams of displaced people engulfed in flames were seen and heard from the site," one report said.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.