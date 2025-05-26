Iran, Pakistan leaders discuss recent India tensions, Gaza war and border security

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday welcomed the recent ceasefire and restoration of peace between estranged South Asian neighbors India and Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran, who is visiting the Iranian capital for the second leg of his regional tour.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes as essential prerequisites for sustainable development and regional stability.

He said Iran believes that the West and South Asia regions need more security and peace than ever before, making consultation and positive interaction with neighboring countries and other international partners essential.

"Iran welcomes the ceasefire and the establishment of peace between Pakistan and India. Undoubtedly, resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means is a prerequisite for sustainable development and creating security in the region and the world," he said.

He expressed hope for expanded political, economic, and cultural cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, while stressing the need to secure the shared border from terrorism.

Pezeshkian also condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, calling on Islamic countries to unite in support of the Palestinian people.

"Iran and Pakistan, as active members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, stand firmly behind the Palestinian cause and strongly condemn the continuing crimes in Gaza," he said.

In his remarks, Sharif described his visit to Tehran a historic moment, emphasizing his country's desire to deepen economic and trade cooperation with Tehran.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to peace with India, Sharif said his country seeks peace and wants to resolve issues such as Kashmir through dialogue and in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

"We are ready to engage with India on issues such as water, trade, and counter-terrorism, provided they are serious. However, if attacked, we will defend ourselves," he said.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sharif condemned the killing of nearly 54,000 people and urged the international community to facilitate a lasting ceasefire.

He also expressed his country's full support for Iran's "right to peaceful nuclear energy."

Sharif's four-nation regional tour comes amid escalating tensions with India after a recent military confrontation that ended with a US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Sharif reached Tehran after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other officials in Istanbul. He will also visit Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.