Turkish vice president, Syrian president discuss deepening economic cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his delegation in Ankara on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

"During our meeting, we held comprehensive consultations on deepening our economic cooperation in the new period. We evaluated the steps to be jointly taken toward financial and economic reforms and increasing prosperity in Syria," Yilmaz said in a statement on X.

Yilmaz said Türkiye believes significant development breakthroughs will mark the historic transformation and political revolution in Syria.

"In a post-sanctions environment, we anticipate the activation of long-dormant potential, a rise in public and private investments, and strong economic growth," he added.

He emphasized that a developing Syria will contribute not only to Türkiye-Syria bilateral relations but also to broader regional prosperity and stability.

Yilmaz further expressed gratitude to al-Shara and his delegation for their constructive and sincere approach, adding that Türkiye will continue to provide all necessary support in the peace, development, and reconstruction process of the Syrian people.

The Turkish vice president also noted that the working meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, as well as Secretary of Defence Industries of Türkiye Haluk Gorgun and Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan.